Girls’ hockey

New Ulm 4, Windom 0

WINDOM — New Ulm defeated Windom 4-0 in a Big South Conference girls’ hockey game on Monday.

New Ulm got two goals from Morgan Klein and one goal each from Molly Scheid and Jada Rahe.

Boys’ basketball

Nicollet 88,

Cleveland 66

NICOLLET — Riley Hulke scored 35 points, had eight assists and five rebounds as Nicollet defeated Cleveland in a Valley Conference boys’ basketball game.

Shane Stevensen had 17 points and 17 rebounds and Colton Thomsen had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Nicollet hosts Mankato Loyola on Thursday.

MCW 67, Madelia 62

MADELIA — Martin County West’s Wyatt Geistfeld scored 17 points as the Mavericks defeated Madelia in a Valley Conference boys’ basketball game on Monday.

Ja’Sean Glover had 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Madelia and Kurt Lugo had 12 points and eight rebounds. Kadin Benzel had 7 points and nine rebounds.

Madelia (2-6, 0-2) is at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday.

ML/C 85, St. Mary’s 77

MOUNTAIN LAKE — Mountain Lake/Comfrey’s Sam Paulson scored 21 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the Wolverines improved to 7-1 on the year with a victory over Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s in boys’ basketball action on Monday.

Abraham Stoesz had 15 points and eight rebounds and Spencer Khamvongsa had 14 points for ML/C.

Nick Labat led St. Mary’s with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Carson Domeier had 16 points. Trent Steffensmeier had 14 points for the Knights (6-4).

Saturday’s results

Springfield wrestling takes

2nd at Hopkins

HOPKINS — The Springfield wrestling team finished second at the 13-team Hopkins individual tournament on Saturday.

Owen Bertram (126), Joe Anderson (152) and Ashtin Johnson (160) all went 3-0 to capture a championship at their weight class. Kadin Johnson (182), Mason Rummel (195) and Shane Clemon (heavyweight) all went 3-1 to finish third and Ethan Johnson took sixth at 170 pounds.

Park Cottage Grove won the event with 185.5 points, followed by Springfield (125), Minneapolis South (119.5), BOLD (100), Edina (97.5), St. Paul Humboldt (95), Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson (84), St. Paul Como Park (80), Hopkins (77), Triton (75), St. Paul Washington (61), Minneapolis Southwest (54), and Columbia Heights (23).

Springfield will travel to Windom on Tuesday for a quadrangular.

New Ulm wrestling results from

Saturday

Results for New Ulm Area @ NYA Central Invitational (01/04/2020)

106: Parker Kamm (New Ulm Area) – 5th Quarterfinals – Mathew Sweeney (Robbinsdale Armstrong) over Parker Kamm (New Ulm Area) (Dec 5-1) Cons. Round 1 – Parker Kamm (New Ulm Area) received a bye Cons. Semis – Kaden Johnson (Waseca) over Parker Kamm (New Ulm Area) (Fall 4:10) 5th Place Match – Parker Kamm (New Ulm Area) over Mathew Sweeney (Robbinsdale Armstrong) (Fall 0:13)

113: Logan Lee (New Ulm Area) – 3rd Quarterfinals – Logan Lee (New Ulm Area) over Brody Koberoski (Mankato West) (Fall 3:40) Semifinals – Mason Gehloff (Waseca) over Logan Lee (New Ulm Area) (Fall 2:40) Cons. Semis – Logan Lee (New Ulm Area) over Joe Merchlewitz (East Ridge) (Dec 3-2) 3rd Place Match – Logan Lee (New Ulm Area) over Derek Steinke (Hastings) (Fall 1:13)

120: Carter Brandes (New Ulm Area) – 1st Quarterfinals – Carter Brandes (New Ulm Area) over Caleb Folstrom (Hastings) (Fall 0:40) Semifinals – Carter Brandes (New Ulm Area) over Luke Osweiler (Waseca) (Dec 1-0) 1st Place Match – Carter Brandes (New Ulm Area) over Nate Bobendrier (Pipestone Area) (Dec 5-0)

126: Marqavion Haefner (New Ulm Area) – 5th Quarterfinals – Oliver O`Brien (Waseca) over Marqavion Haefner (New Ulm Area) (MD 11-1) Cons. Round 1 – Marqavion Haefner (New Ulm Area) over Devin Ankeny (Robbinsdale Armstrong) (Dec 9-6) Cons. Semis – Josh Route (Hastings) over Marqavion Haefner (New Ulm Area) (MD 11-0) 5th Place Match – Marqavion Haefner (New Ulm Area) over Isaiah Rieser (New Ulm Area) (Dec 4-2)

126: Isaiah Rieser (New Ulm Area) – 6th Quarterfinals – Isaiah Rieser (New Ulm Area) over Devin Ankeny (Robbinsdale Armstrong) (Fall 0:25) Semifinals – Oliver O`Brien (Waseca) over Isaiah Rieser (New Ulm Area) (Fall 2:34) Cons. Semis – Terrance Eddings (Norwood-Young America) over Isaiah Rieser (New Ulm Area) (Dec 3-2) 5th Place Match – Marqavion Haefner (New Ulm Area) over Isaiah Rieser (New Ulm Area) (Dec 4-2)

132: Jackson Bode (New Ulm Area) – 1st Quarterfinals – Jackson Bode (New Ulm Area) received a bye Semifinals – Jackson Bode (New Ulm Area) over Elijah Johannsen (Waseca) (Fall 0:50) 1st Place Match – Jackson Bode (New Ulm Area) over Aiden Erickson (Hastings) (Dec 6-0)

138: Brayden Gibson (New Ulm Area) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Brayden Gibson (New Ulm Area) received a bye Quarterfinals – Tyler Klinger (Waseca) over Brayden Gibson (New Ulm Area) (Fall 3:50) Cons. Round 1 – Riley Kane (East Ridge) over Brayden Gibson (New Ulm Area) (Fall 2:41)

145: Ryan Wiltscheck (New Ulm Area) – DNP Champ. Round 1 – Kurtis Crosby (WEM-JWP) over Ryan Wiltscheck (New Ulm Area) (Fall 4:45)

170: Cole Ranweiler (New Ulm Area) – 1st Quarterfinals – Cole Ranweiler (New Ulm Area) over Aiden Voss (Pipestone Area) (Fall 0:22) Semifinals – Cole Ranweiler (New Ulm Area) over Samuel O`Connor (Hastings) (Fall 0:18) 1st Place Match – Cole Ranweiler (New Ulm Area) over Gannon Rosenfeld (Mankato West) (Dec 9-6)

182: John Mehlhop (New Ulm Area) – 4th Quarterfinals – John Mehlhop (New Ulm Area) over Mason Krakow (Pipestone Area) (Fall 5:46) Semifinals – Wyatt Block (Mankato West) over John Mehlhop (New Ulm Area) (Fall 4:36) Cons. Semis – John Mehlhop (New Ulm Area) over Daniel Kuhns (Waseca) (MD 11-1) 3rd Place Match – Isaac Fritz (Hastings) over John Mehlhop (New Ulm Area) (Dec 11-9)

195: Caleb Arndt (New Ulm Area) – 3rd Quarterfinals – Caleb Arndt (New Ulm Area) over Liam Aberle (Waseca) (Fall 4:30) Semifinals – Justin Tverberg (Hastings) over Caleb Arndt (New Ulm Area) (Dec 8-5) Cons. Semis – Caleb Arndt (New Ulm Area) over Jacob Thimsen (Norwood-Young America) (Fall 3:20) 3rd Place Match – Caleb Arndt (New Ulm Area) over Jayden Hoss (Pipestone Area) (Fall 0:42)

220: Julian Hernandez (New Ulm Area) – 3rd Quarterfinals – Julian Hernandez (New Ulm Area) over Isaac Murray (Mankato West) (Fall 5:00) Semifinals – Brady Schiller (Hastings) over Julian Hernandez (New Ulm Area) (Dec 8-2) Cons. Semis – Julian Hernandez (New Ulm Area) over J.D. Delgado (Waseca) (Dec 4-1) 3rd Place Match – Julian Hernandez (New Ulm Area) over Isaac Murray (Mankato West) (Fall 3:44)

285: Colby Wenninger (New Ulm Area) – 2nd Quarterfinals – Colby Wenninger (New Ulm Area) over Nick Colvin (Pipestone Area) (Fall 0:24) Semifinals – Colby Wenninger (New Ulm Area) over Sean Franck (Norwood-Young America) (Fall 2:18) 1st Place Match – Jacob Hertzog (Waseca) over Colby Wenninger (New Ulm Area) (Fall 0:55)